Nia Long Explains Why She's 'Not Ready' For A Serious Relationship

Nia Long has no plans to rush into another relationship after her high-profile breakup with suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka.

In an interview published Friday, the actor told The Cut that she has not thought about getting serious with someone — despite the interest she has received publicly in recent months.

“Oh God, I’m not ready for a serious relationship,” she said. “My mind is not even there at all. I want to go out and have amazing, important, deep, thoughtful conversations.”

The actor added that she aims to focus on traveling, enjoying time with her kids and having a lot of laughter in her life.

“Everything else will have to show itself as being that,” she said. “I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. I have a couple of passion projects I want to get off the ground. I want to go to Bali [in Indonesia] for a month, relax, breathe, and do yoga.”

Nia Long in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Jan. 21. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Long was thrown into a media frenzy in September when the Celtics announced that Udoka, her longtime partner, had violated team policies. Several publications, citing unnamed sources, reported at the time that Udoka was suspended for engaging in an improper relationship with a member of the organization.

The Boston organization also held a press conference that month to address Udoka’s one-year suspension.

Long told The Cut that she doesn’t understand why the Celtics decided to make “family business public” when “it could’ve all been handled internally.”

She then added cryptically: “I do understand why, but I can’t talk about it. Maybe one day I will. You know, fear drives stupidity, and I’ll leave that right there.”

The “You People” actor has criticized the Celtics’ response to Udoka’s scandal before.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in late fall, Long said she was disappointed that no one from the team had reached out to her in the midst of the ordeal.

The actor said the Celtics’ handling of the situation took a toll on her 11-year-old son, Kez, whom she had to remove from school when the news broke. Long also has a 22-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship.

As for her dating life, just because she’s not looking for anything serious doesn’t mean she’s not admiring anyone.