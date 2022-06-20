'P-Valley' Star Nicco Annan Tells Us What 'Taking The Lead' Means To Him

Nicco: It has meant that it is a new day! [Laughs.] I think that we have so much to change, so much work still to do. But I think that as we, as a society, continue to evolve, we will discover more work. It’s not about settling. In this fictitious world of Chucalissa, Mississippi, the show represents yesterday, today, and tomorrow. You’re always going to have characters and scenarios that may still speak to the days of yesterday where certain politically correct language is not used or people may still have an old-school fashion to themselves.

The series also represents today, when we’re having conversations where queer people take up space and take ownership of their lives. But also one of the things that’s really special and is such a gem to me is that “P-Valley” can also represent tomorrow. It gives me inspiration because we have a responsibility as actors in telling these stories, especially these ones about marginalized communities that don’t get told too often, and especially not with authenticity. It’s important to show what a better way could be — a way in which we can all coexist and where there is a level of respect in every way because you can really appreciate and understand what people are going through. I think the show can create a level of empathy that can provide some healing in the world.