Just 41 Very Nice Things For Your Kitchen

- An investment-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer
- An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wine glasses
- A French-style marble butter keeper
A salt and pepper marble wood tray
Note that this set should be hand-washed and not put in the microwave. Promising review
: "I love this little salt and pepper server. The quality is sturdy and beautiful
and for the price, it is a beautiful statement as a gift or for your home. The price point is perfect and makes it truly a wonderful housewarming or host/hostess gift. I am very picky about quality and this product I give 5 stars. Will be buying many more." — Sancha88
A colander that expands to fit the side of your sink
This colander can expand from 14.5 to 19.5 inches. It's top-rack dishwasher safe as well.
I have this colander in the pink color and absolutely love it! I don't leave it out on my sink permanently, but I've hung it right next to my sink using small Command hooks
so I can quickly grab it and place it on my sink whenever I need to clean produce or drain pasta. I love being able to leave ingredients on it to drain while I work on other steps of a recipe, and it also leaves enough room in the sink for me to place dirty dishes or wash a pan without the dirty water going onto my clean ingredients. Highly recommend, especially for small kitchens.Promising review:
"I’m obsessed with this. I leave it in my sink always. It makes washing fruits or draining pasta so much easier and has such a simple cleanup. It also adds a nice pop of color to my kitchen. I highly recommend it." — Alyssa
A slim magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf
is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Check out a Tiktok of the StoveShelf in action.Promising review:
"This is perfect and I’m obsessed. Where has this contraption been all my life? We basically freed up the cabinet above the stove where we messily stored our spices/oils and such. Now, the things we use the most are right in front of us.
And more things fit than expected! Like our olive oil dispenser, nonstick cooking spray, a whole canister of sea salt. Also it’s magnetic so you literally just snap it on to your oven. This was the biggest bang for your buck sort of organization product I’ve gotten for my kitchen!
" — Katie M.
A pretty stainless steel measuring cup set
Promising review:
"These are beautiful! It's a wonderful set! They are heavy duty and have a great expensive look without costing a fortune
!" — K. LaNou
A gorgeous glass juicer
Promising review:
"What a beautiful and well-made juicer. I find myself using it more often than expected, so that’s a plus!" — Kimberly C.
Prismatic window film
Promising review:
"When I’m standing at my kitchen sink, my view is my neighbors whenever they are on their deck. With this window cling on part of the window, now the neighbors have privacy and I have beautiful rainbows all over the counter and sink
. It makes me happy! Great product! Great price! Easy to install!" — W. Macindoe
The gorgeous Always Pan from Our Place
It comes with a beechwood spatula, custom stainless-steel steamer basket, modular lid, and of course, the pan.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman
swears by hers: "I love my Our Place pan. It's a beautiful sage color that isn't an eyesore on my stovetop. I also really love the steamer basket, which is great for frozen dumplings, and the nesting spatula. No more sauce and grease dripping from the spoon all over the counter!" (Psst — check out our full Always Pan review
for more deets on why we love it!)
A microwave rice and quinoa cooker
Promising review:
"We love this rice maker! Prep time in just minutes. This has saved us so much time, especially when we need dinner done quick!
The rice comes out fully cooked. In the beginning, it may take a few tries, since all microwaves are different, (setting at 800) as recommended, you'll eventually know what amount of rice goes with what amount of water, etc. I add salt to taste and a teaspoon of olive oil and it comes out delish! When done, just turn it over on your serving plate or just serve it directly from the container; afterward, just pop in dishwasher...no hard rice scraping to do. We've purchased other Lekue products and love them too! Highly recommend!" — Ani
A set of nesting mixing bowls in four ombré shades
Promising review:
"I love these mixing bowls. The packaging is very beautiful. The bonus for me is the black rings in the bottom to prevent the bowls from sliding around on the counter when you’re mixing/whisking. I bought them for making pancakes, but I use them for everything now. The set is a nice upgrade from using a regular soup bowl for mixing." — Sarita
Swedish dishcloths
They can also be put in the washing machine.Promising review:
"I originally picked these up to use in lieu of nasty, nasty dishrags that invoke my inner THIS IS NOT CLEAN demon. Since then, I have used them for everything from cleaning the kitchen to wiping up spills
. After I use them, I just toss in the wash and they are ready to go again. They are the perfect size and do an excellent job on every task to which I have applied them. They come in a variety of fun prints, and I have yet to wear one out. Paper towel usage has taken a real nosedive, which is a good thing given its relative scarcity at present." — sandra simpson-kraft
A flower trivet mat that doubles as cute wall decor
Promising review:
"I simply love these trivets. I used them as a decoration on my kitchen wall. When needed, I just place them on the table for my hot dishes. They clean in a breeze and the color is great. The price is so reasonable that if I didn't need them, I still would have bought them. You will not be disappointed with this item." — redhead
An absolutely beautiful set of handblown colored wine glasses
Estelle Colored Glass is a Black woman–owned small business offering luxury glassware that's vintage-inspired.Promising review
: "I had heard about these and was happy to see them at Anthro. Beautiful. Yes, they are pricey, but they are stunning and unique. Can’t wait to entertain with them." — Jenniferinsd1
And a wine decanter designed to aerate your wine
After being kept in an airtight bottle, your wine needs to breathe. Pouring into a wine carafe releases its natural aromas and flavors for better taste.Promising review:
"My family loves this decanter. It improves the taste of all kinds of wines and looks very nice when displayed. It is much cheaper than many $100 or $200 decanters while looking and working just as nicely.
While these can be a bit tricky to clean, I've been using a quick trick to make it look like new! 1) Rinse with warm water (if you have time, let it soak for an hour). 2) Fill about 1 centimeter with salt and add 2 centimeters of white wine vinegar. 3) Swirl the solution and CAREFULLY shake if stains are higher up. 4) Rinse with warm water. That should get your decanter ready for the next bottle! Hope this helps!" — Jackson L.
A set of glass food storage jars with bamboo lids
If there are certain ingredients you like to leave out on the counter (like coffee and sugar), this keeps them close at hand while maintaining a nice aesthetic.Promising review:
"I recently upgraded my kitchen storage game with these fabulous glass containers with bamboo lids, and I couldn't be happier with my purchase. These containers have not only elevated the aesthetics of my pantry, but also contributed to my sustainability efforts
. I am pleased with the quality and sturdiness of the glass, as well as the tightly sealed lids." — Caroline
And some simple yet sleek spice and pantry labels
Quart and Pint is a Utah-based small biz on Etsy that sells high-quality vinyl labels that are water- and oil-resistant! They're pre-printed and sold in packs. Check out their store page
to see the current offering of spice and pantry label designs.Promising reviews:
"These are exactly what I wanted, they came out beautifully and were easy to apply. This pack contains every label I needed and then some. 10/10 would recommend." — shannon buffo
"The labels are very pretty and feel high-quality! I love that I can re-adjust them too (as opposed to just being stuck forever in one position)." — Maddie
The iconic, much-loved Balmuda toaster
Get a closer look at the Balmuda toaster on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Holy moly! Best toast I have ever made. I did a comparison taste test with the Balmuda toaster versus my cheapie $60 toaster oven. You can really taste the difference in the toast with the texture and the moisture of the inside of the toast.
Hands-down, Balmuda blew my other toaster out the water. So happy with purchase." — JL
Or a four-slice retro toaster with extra-wide slots
Promising review
: "Is it possible...a toaster can be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in my farmhouse-style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. Pros: four slots, and they are the wide-and-long type, meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice.
It has a bagel setting, as well as a nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to retoast it. It is fairly easy to clean, just dump the tray, so no worries about crumbs or bits of bread burning in the bottom and ruining the perfect taste of your slice. The knobs have a neat texture and are adjustable so you can time it just right for Pop Tarts, toast, or toasted sandwich bread. Cons: My husband is a little jealous of how much I love this toaster, and has been asking me if it is better than him. What could I say? I mean it makes TOAST, all he makes is methane gas so...
Maybe consider ordering a couples therapy workbook to go with this toaster when purchasing." — Alice R.
A drip coffee maker that's not your average Mr. Coffee
This beauty has a 10-cup capacity and even stores your favorite settings for number of cups, temperature, and brew strength. It's also equipped with built-in Wi-Fi that works with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You can brew to your favorite temperature every time thanks to a precision coffee maker that creates drip coffee from 185 to 205 degrees. BTW, you'll need cone-shaped filters
for this.Promising review:
"I bought this gorgeous machine for my coffee snob husband for Father’s Day. I went with the stainless and thermal carafe. After going through roughly six coffee makers in the last three years, we found a keeper. I thought he was going to cry drinking the first cup brewed using the Gold setting
. Price is a little steep, but certainly cheaper than the total cost of all the fails we’ve gone through. Bonus points for the engagement of our teenagers setting it up on Wi-Fi and integrating with Alexa. I love the the convenience of the app. It makes setting schedules so easy. I can set up the entire week based on everyone’s calendar. It’s amazeballs. We have yet to play around with the settings since Gold has been a win, but the ability to make the amount you want on demand is wonderful
. We usually start out the day with the max of 10 cups (I do wish it was 12), then make additional smaller amounts on demand. Brew time is FAST, maybe six minutes. I keep meaning to time it and keep forgetting. This is a fancy looking maker and looks amazing on the countertop.
Even the box is high-end. My frugal husband gave me serious side-eye when opening it. I could see the 'WTF did you spend on this?' on his face. First cup and he was content and would possibly have sacrificed our first born for it. It’s a keeper
." — Hilary
An investment-worthy KitchenAid stand mixer
The 10-speed mixer comes with a flat beater, a coated dough hook, a six-wire whip, a bowl and bowl lid, and a pouring shield. The 5-quart stainless-steel bowl can mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch.
I have this particular mixer in the Ice color and honestly can't imagine living without it now — it takes all the manual effort out of whisking ingredients and saves you a bit of time as you can work on other things while it's blending. If you've been on the fence about getting a KitchenAid, let this be the final nudge you needed to pull the trigger.Promising review:
"I have owned a KitchenAid mixer for well over 20 years and just upgraded to this one. We redid the kitchen and my accent color is aqua so this looks spectacular sitting on my counter. I wanted a little more power and this is perfect for me. I do a lot of baking so I couldn't live without a KitchenAid mixer. I also have the spiralizer and pasta making attachments. This is a work horse! I will never use anything but a KitchenAid." — T Jaye Brand
A beautiful patterned 10-piece mixing bowl set
Promising review:
"I cannot rave enough about how cute and perfect this plastic/melamine bowl set is!
I was looking for something that nested, was durable but lightweight, had lids, and was the variety of sizes I needed. To boot, they have the nonslip rubber bottoms and an adorable floral pattern. The largest is ideal for huge salads, a whole watermelon, etc. The smallest is great for a handful of grapes. Perfect in-between sizes too. This definitely exceeded my expectations!" — Gretchen
A French-style marble butter keeper
Promising review
: "There are people who have this butter bowl and then there are savages. It’s like Zeus made a statue of himself and then carved the butter bowl out of that. I feel like society moved one step closer to true enlightenment with this invention. It really is the cats meow, and keeps our cat from licking the butter!
" — Mike
A nitro cold brew maker
Promising review:
"OK, so I'll admit, I was skeptical. Now not so much. I got one of these as an (early) Christmas gift. I dutifully brewed my first batch with more interest in the novelty of the machine and process than much else. My first batch (Starbucks Pike Roast) was next-level fun. It turned my everyday routine coffee into an affordable luxury
. As strange as it sounds, the nitro makes the coffee taste sweet, despite no sugar. That first batch didn't last long. Now I'm taking the show on the road. I brought it to our neighborhood Christmas/holiday party and it was the perfect conversation starter and a nice option for the driver. I've had a few other social wins (think kids party, juice boxes, parents standing around looking for something not...juice). I'm pretty sure it sold a few of these in our neighborhood. Saying that in the (overly?) coffee/coffee-device-saturated Seattle region is really saying something. My favorite part so far is the convenience and availability
. I work nights at a hospital and driving in to work coffee shops are closed. I can grab a pint of this on my way in and arrive sufficiently caffeinated for a long night. Overall, this is one of those gifts I wouldn't of thought of buying for myself but now that I have it there's no way I'd give it up
. I'm counting this as a win." — Amazon Customer
A fruit and veggie hammock
This cute macrame hanging basket is handcrafted by Knapps Knots, a San Diego-based macramé and wood craft shop run by Anastasia Knapp, who is originally from Ukraine.
I recently picked up this macrame basket (in the Cactus shade) and *highly* recommend it if you're looking to add a cozy touch to your kitchen. As someone with a relatively small NYC kitchen, I need every bit of counter space I can get, and this lets me keep produce out without having to take up space with a fruit basket or banana stand. I'm a big fan of utilizing vertical space as storage, and this does just that; plus, it allows for ventilation to help your fruit stay fresh for longer. I'm constantly cooking with onions or grabbing an apple as a mid-day snack, and having them right there at an arm's reach is sooo nice. BTW, these come with hooks that screw directly into a cabinet, but if you (like me) want to avoid that damage, I recommend using Command hooks
— I'm using four of these small toggle hooks
and they've held up the basket with produce in it wonderfully.Promising review
: "I love love love this! It adds a lot of charm to our kitchen, and it’s super functional. The macrame is very high-quality, and it shipped fast." — Rachel Amity
A wooden peg board insert
Promising review:
"My contractor cut these to fit the drawers and they are so beautiful!
My friends say that they were so creative and my dishes don’t slide around in the very large drawers! An excellent investment and well-made product." —Ri
A wooden egg holder
As shown above, you can also stack two of these on top of each other with eggs inside.Promising review
: "I love this egg holder. It’s simple but beautiful sitting on my counter with free-range eggs in it. I can look at their different colors, sizes, and shapes every day!!!" — Hazel J Gull
And a rapid egg cooker
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Emma Lord
loves this lil' egg cooker and uses it regularly: "I especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra 'oomph' to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too." Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead.
Promising review
: "I have been wanting one of these for a while now. It was on sale so figured now was the time. I made hard-boiled eggs, omelet, and poached. They all came out perfect the first time and super easy. I am disappointed that I didn't get this sooner
. The amount of time I could have saved." — Brent Carlson
An elegant set of square wine glasses
Promising review:
"We've had four of these glasses for over six months now and finally just added four more to our collection. These glasses are SO CHIC
and are very similar to ones sold at Crate & Barrel but are MUCH more durable
. Unlike the C&B glasses, you can cheers without feeling like the glasses will break. In fact, they've tipped over in the sink a few times and are still intact. They dry beautifully, sparkle after the dishwasher and we get so many compliments on them.
I love them!" — Katie B
A 10-piece utensil set
Karibe
is a Black-owned small business that sells durable cookware from New Jersey. This set of utensils should be hand-washed.
Or a 32-piece set of stainless steel cooking utensils
This set includes measuring cups and measuring spoons, a skimmer, a slotted spatula, a slotted spoon, a cheese grater, a garlic press, a cheese knife, two spatulas, a tea strainer, a wine opener, a potato peeler, and more.Promising review:
"Lovely quality kitchen utensils set! Bought as a gift for daughter's newly remodeled kitchen! The set contains every possible utensil. This is NOT just another lightweight, cheaply made set.
It's made to last a lifetime!" — Carla Couch
An AeroGarden indoor herb-growing system
The AeroGarden Sprout comes with a free seed kit to get you started with three herbs (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). You can also pick up one of AeroGarden's Grow Anything kits
if you want to use your own seeds in the future! If you're interested in growing more, there are a variety of AeroGardens in bigger sizes
as well as seed kits
that let you grow cherry tomatoes, petunias, salad greens, and more.Promising review
: "I have three of the AeroGardens in different sizes. This size is perfect for herbs you use use all the time
. The compact size fits anywhere. The system comes with fertilizer. You fill the reservoir, add the fertilizer, put the pods in and plug it in. The timer for the correct amount of light is preset, so make sure you put the unit in a place where the light won’t bother you. It also reminds you to add fertilizer. Once the plant is hardy enough, you can plant in soil or leave it on your counter in water. I love it!" — Nicki
And a handy herb stripper
My former colleague Britt Ross
says, "I bought this as a gift for my sister's boyfriend, who loves to cook, and he was SO excited about it — check out the GIF above to see how well it worked for him! It also shipped really quickly and was packaged beautifully."
Collin Garrity is the St. Louis-based woodworker behind these lovely tools, and his other minimalist creations include whimsical ornaments you'll wanna keep around long after the holidays are over. Promising review:
"Just exactly what I was looking for. The wood is smooth and comfortable to use and just pretty to look at. Quickly becoming a staple utensil for my kitchen." — David and Amy Emler
A steel odor absorber
Promising review:
"Definitely get one of these if you're thinking about it. I was skeptical, but it really works. I do a lot of cooking with garlic and onion and after one wash with this, my hands no longer smell like garlic or onions
. Really worth having in the kitchen." — Nos
A set of stunning vintage-looking glass coffee mugs
Promising review:
"These are so cute and look like an Anthropologie [version] for a fraction of the price!" — corriescott
And a set of blooming tea flowers
To use, just place a bloom in your mug, pour hot water over it, and let it steep as the flower slowly unfolds. You can reuse each flower up to three times! This variety pack includes 12 signature flavors, including Jasmine Lover, Fairy Lily, and more.Promising review:
"I am completely obsessed with blooming/flowering teas. I was raised by British parents, so I grew up drinking English breakfast tea (which is still delicious), but I found that the milk and sugar I added to it were not always pleasing to my body later on. The flowering tea is extremely refreshing to drink at any time of day and each bloom provides up to three steeps.
I usually just fish my bloom out of the teapot with some small tongs and then place it in a little container in the fridge. I also enjoy the variety of teas in this set and just love watching the flower 'bloom.' Also, drinking this tea has given me an excuse to use some of my fancier tea cups so I can pretend I'm relaxing at Downton Abbey
." — Sarah Johnston
A Le Creuset enameled cast-iron braiser
Promising review: "
If you're looking for Le Creuset quality, this delivers. The enamel is an excellent cooking surface and very easy to clean. The braiser is thick and the lid fits well. The color is nice and looks like the pictures. I use this every day. I've purchased cheap Dutch ovens before, and this definitely stands well above the competition. Worth the money." — JasonC
A Bodum French press
Promising review:
"You'll own your French press for perhaps a lifetime, and the sugar creamer set makes for a stunning table display.
It matches perfectly with both the stainless and the glass models. I find the French presses equal in ease of use to my old drip coffee maker (which, incidentally, is in perfect working order, and is now in the garbage). You do need fresh ground coffee. Trust me on this. When you see and taste that delicious, smooth cup o' joe with a very fine oil slick on top (fresh oils from the freshly ground beans!), you'll never be happy with canned, drip-brewed, stale coffee again! After emptying the grinds, simple rinsing and soft-cloth drying is all that's needed after use." — Anonomous
A super-sharp Miyabi birchwood chef's knife
Promising review:
"I have worked in kitchens for 36 years and have used many popular knives. This is the best. Don't let the narrow heel and light weight fool you. I can cut anything so thin you can see though it. It is literally an 8-inch razor. Treat it with respect and attention to avoid injury. Follow cleaning directions carefully for it to last. If you work in a restaurant, this knife is a must. If you are a home chef, this knife is a must." — Richard Genge
A Grosche moka pot
Check it out on TikTok
! The reviewer demonstrates how they use it on the stove for making espresso for their lattes. Promising review
: "Greatest purchase in the last five years!!! I have always been a coffee drinker but I recently purchased a moka pot to make iced espressos during the summer. Quickly it became an everyday thing!
I love this moka pot more than any other item in my kitchen other than my actual coffee pot brewer! I had bought a cheap one elsewhere and that lasted about three weeks before falling apart. I spent a little more money for a quality product and have never looked back! I recommend this particular moka pot as it was slightly more than the cheap ones but less than some of the bigger name brands. It has lasted me two and a half years now without ever giving me a problem.
Definitely a customer for life." — A. Arvy
A proper set of measuring spoons and cups
Promising review:
"These are adorable! I love all of the Pioneer Woman products. The measuring scoops are perfect for anything you can measure from a bag, like flour, but measuring liquids is just as good. These are made very well and clean up so nicely. They sit nestled perfectly in my kitchen drawer but really should be on display :)
The measuring spoons don't quite nestle, so I wish they had a hole on the top of them so that they could be grouped together. But I love them. This was a nice set to have." — Lyssa
An adorable set of beeswax food wraps
These beeswax wraps are easy to wash as well — just wipe them down with a damp cloth or rinse in cool soapy water if they get dirty. They'll last for a year or more with proper care, and once you're done using them, they're completely compostable (you can also use them as a fire starter!).Bee's Wrap
is a small business based in Vermont that focuses on reducing plastic waste.Promising review
: "I love the bigger sizes. I wrap bread and it stays fresher longer. A wrapped cut head of lettuce or cabbage doesn't brown when the cut sides are tightly wrapped.
Just these two uses are so good that I would recommend the wraps without having to emphasize the environmental aspect. I am trying my wraps on lots of veggies and anything that isn't wet or greasy. So far I find them really useful." — slix1
Finally, a cute measurement guide spoon rest
Promising review:
"This looks very attractive on my black glass stove top. It easily fits a couple of large spoons while I am cooking.
It washes up very easily, too." — Eileen Mary