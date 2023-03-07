'Succession' Star Nicholas Braun Discusses 'Bummed' Cast Reactions To End Of Series

Nicholas Braun is just like us — wholly unprepared for “Succession” to end.

It was only recently announced that the flagship HBO series, which follows the wealthy family of Logan Roy and its dynastic infighting for power, is nearing its conclusion. For Braun, who plays Cousin Greg in the TV phenomenon, that news was difficult to digest.

“That was kind of a big one,” he told ET at the Film Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it,” he added, referring to showrunner Jesse Armstrong. “We’re all pretty bummed. I was sad as hell my last day.”

Braun became well known in Hollywood with his gaffe-laden meme-factory of a character. Introduced in the first episode in 2018, Greg was a distant relative of the wealthy Roys — until his need for a job brought him into the fold and made him a complicit member of the family firm.

Advertisement

“I finished a couple weeks ago, and it was really a tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody,” Braun told the outlet. “It’s been the greatest working experience of my life. So saying goodbye to those people was really tough.”

“We had an idea,” Braun told ET about how the series finale, which is set to air in May, might end. “None of us read the script before it came to us — a table read draft came to us — so we didn’t exactly know how it was gonna end. Anyway, the ending is fire.”

Advertisement

While none of the cast has spilled any secrets (and is unlikely to do so), Braun isn’t the only cast member with emotional feelings about the end. Jeremy Strong, who portrays the Roy family’s lead disruptor, Kendall, told GQ last month that the finale “will feel like a death in a way.”

Braun has taken on other projects in the meantime and most recently starred in “Cat Person,” which debuted at Sundance this year. While he’s sad to see “Succession” go, he knows fans can’t get enough of Greg — and promised the final season won’t disappoint.

“He gets battered around again this season,” he told ET. “Some fun stuff.”