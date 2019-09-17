Nick And Angel Carter Seek Restraining Order Against Brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he and sister Angel Carter had sought a restraining order against their brother Aaron Carter.

In a tweet that included hashtags for mental health and gun control, the Backstreet Boys singer included a screengrab of a message written in the Notes app of his phone:

TMZ reported it had obtained a copy of the restraining order, which it said requires Aaron Carter to stay at least 100 feet from Nick Carter, his wife, children and other family members, specifically at their Las Vegas home.

Aaron Carter responded with multiple tweets of his own, including:

So my brother just got a a restraining order against me. And I was just served lol — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

Take care. @nickcarter we’re done for life. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 17, 2019

All I ask is for my family to leave me alone. This is blood. Not love. I will never be around you and I don’t want to be around you. I am the one who said I’m done then you send me this!? Ok. Stop trying to get me 5150’d before I file a harassment suit myself nick I have the $ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) September 18, 2019

The brothers’ relationship has been rocky over the years, and Aaron had told fans earlier Tuesday that police had been to his home eight times in two weeks to check on his mental health.

A representative of Aaron had told Page Six that Aaron had been cooperating with authorities and that multiple wellness checks had been made, none of which had “ever resulted in any action.”

Aaron has acknowledged he has a gun collection, including a handgun, two assault rifles and other firearms. Family members approached police with concerns about his mental health and the weapons, TMZ reported.

Aaron appeared on “The Doctors” last week and spoke about his mental health struggles, saying he’d been diagnosed with multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.