Nick Baumgartner had done his job in giving U.S. teammate Lindsey Jacobellis a small lead in the mixed team snowboard cross at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday. Then all he could do was cheer. Fiercely. Desperately. Lovingly. (Watch the video below.)

The 40-year-old from Michigan was in his fourth Olympics and had never won a medal. Two days earlier he tearfully said he was letting down his supporters after being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the men’s snowboard cross. He thought he was going home empty-handed yet again.

But Baumgartner got another chance with Jacobellis, a 36-year-old snowboard icon who had just won the first gold medal in her Olympics career a few days ago.

Baumgartner and Jacobellis conquered snowy conditions in their run to the final and Baumgartner put them on the brink of a medal with his last race. He then rooted like he never rooted before, exhorting Jacobellis to bring home their gold.

Jacobellis finished first for their team gold and Baumgartner became the oldest snowboarder to win an Olympic medal. Jacobellis, at 36, is the second oldest to win a medal.

For older competitors, that’s something to cheer about.