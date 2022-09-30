Nick Cannon Announces Birth Of His 10th Child, And His Third With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon announced the birth of his 10th child recently, Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Nick Cannon now has nearly enough kids to form a basketball team.

“The Masked Singer” host announced on Friday that he and model Brittany Bell had just given birth to his 10th child, a boy named Rise Messiah Cannon.

It’s the pair’s third child together following the births of a son, Golden Sagon, and a daughter, Powerful Queen.

Rise’s arrival comes just a few weeks after he announced the birth of his ninth child, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, who he had with former “Price Is Right” model LaNisha Cole.

In addition, Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, another son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ and model Abby La Rosa.

Another child, Zen, who Cannon fathered with model Alyssa Scott died in December at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Although Cannon’s parenting situation is not typical of most people, La Rosa said she’s found a way to make things work during a recent podcast.