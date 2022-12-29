Nick Cannon Now Has A Dozen Kids After Welcoming 12th Child

“Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon now has something in common with a carton of eggs after model Alyssa Scott gave birth to his 12th child on Dec. 14.

Scott announced the birth of Halo Marie Cannon on Instagram Thursday with the words, “HI BABY!”

Advertisement

Halo Marie is Scott’s third child and second with Cannon. Their first child together, Zen, died from brain cancer and a condition called hydrocephalus in June 2021.

She also honored his memory on Thursday with another post where she said she knows “his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face.”

The birth comes just six weeks after Cannon announced the birth of his 11th child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, with DJ and model Abby De La Rosa, who is also the mother of his 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Advertisement

In addition, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; three children with model Brittany Bel, 5-year-old Golden, 1-year-old Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah, who was born in September; 5-month-old Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi; and four-month-old Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.