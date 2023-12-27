Nick Cannon’s Christmas Gift From ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Honors All 12 Of His Children

Nick Cannon’s Christmas gift from model Bre Tiesi is a nod to his 12 kids.
On Monday, the “Selling Sunset” star shared a photo of her Monopoly-inspired gift to Cannon on a since-expired Instagram Story on Christmas Day. The present featured photos of all of Cannon’s children in an illustration inspired by the popular board game.
“And my favorite gift I’ve given,” she wrote in a text overlay of the post, per E! News.
Cannon shares 1-year-old son Legendary Love with Tiesi. In addition to Legendary, he has 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has three children with model Abby De La Rosa; 1-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin and 2-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian & ZIllion Heir.
“The Masked Singer” host and model Brittany Bell share three children ― 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 3-year-old Powerful Queen, and 1-year-old Rise Messiah. He shares 1-year-old Onyx Ice with model LaNisha Cole.
Cannon welcomed 1-year-old Halo with model Alyssa Scott. Scott and Cannon had a son named Zen in 2021, who died at the age of 5 months from a brain tumor.
Tiesi has opened up about the state of her relationship with Cannon on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset.” She told her cast mates in an episode during Season 7 of the real estate reality series that she loves Cannon despite what the public may think about him welcoming 12 children with six women.
“I’m happy with my relationship, however that is, and like, if I date, I date,” she said, according to People.
Cannon has recently shared several posts of him posing for holiday pictures with his different families.
He posted a joint Instagram post with Tiesi that showed him wearing matching pajamas with the reality TV star and their son, Legendary Love.
The caption of the post read, “Enjoy and cherish every moment! It all goes by too fast!”