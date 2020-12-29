Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell's Baby Girl Is Here And Her Name Is Powerful Queen Cannon

Nick Cannon and girlfriend Brittany Bell have welcomed a baby girl into their lives, and her name is fit for a powerful queen.
No, seriously: Her name is Powerful Queen.
Bell unveiled the news of her daughter’s arrival last week with a family picture on Instagram: “The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. ... All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL.”
Cannon and Bell have been together since 2015 and also share son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, who was born February 2017.
Previously, Cannon was married to pop icon Mariah Carey, with whom he shares 9-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan.
Cannon is currently a host on Fox’s hit “The Masked Singer,” but was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after reportedly sharing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” His remarks led ViacomCBS, which carried his show “Wild ’N Out,” to cut ties with him shortly thereafter.
While Cannon has not yet posted about his baby daughter on social media, Bell went on to share an ethereal photo shoot of her with Cannon: