'The Masked Singer' Host Nick Cannon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Nick Cannon, the host of Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” is self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, representatives for the comedian confirmed to multiple news outlets Wednesday.

Actor Niecy Nash has been tapped to temporarily replace Cannon as the host of the hit singing competition show, reported Variety. Production on the fifth season starts Thursday. The first episode is due to broadcast in March.

Cannon has not publicly commented on his diagnosis. He is expected to return to host the show later in the season, reported People.

The TV personality became a father for the fourth time last month after girlfriend Brittany Bell gave birth to their daughter, who they named Powerful Queen.

“Claws” star Nash guest judged on “The Masked Singer” in an episode that aired in November. She tied the knot with singer-songwriter Jessica Betts in August.