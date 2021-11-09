Nick Cannon, Dad Of 7, Has Chosen The Woman He Wants To Have Even More Kids With

Well, so much for celibacy.

Nick Cannon — who has seven children with four different women — showed interest in extending his already extensive family when rapper Saweetie tweeted over the weekend: “I want some babies.”

The “Pretty Bitch Freestyle” rapper’s tweet apparently caught the 41-year-old comedian’s attention, because Cannon quote-tweeted Saweetie’s yearning for motherhood with a very chaotic and thirsty string of emojis.

They included, in order, the thinking emoji, a ninja, a laughing face emoji and then an emoji raising its hand to volunteer. Although we don’t even want to get into the psychology of what exactly Cannon was trying to express here, it is apparent that he’d like to assist Saweetie any way he could.

Saweetie attends the 8th annual "We Can Survive" concert in October. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Cannon, as previously stated, has a small army of offspring. He has said in the past that he’s having so many “on purpose” and that he doesn’t “subscribe” to monogamy.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; a son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful, with model Brittany Bell; son Zen with model Alyssa Scott; and twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa just this year.

In September, however, Cannon mentioned to Entertainment Tonight that his therapist recommended he be celibate. Although the TV personality wasn’t too keen on the idea, he did say he’d consider taking “a break from having kids.”

Well, it looks like that very short break is over — and people on Twitter could not stop joking about Cannon hitting on Saweetie.

Saweetie logging off twitter rn.. pic.twitter.com/m2TchoqQ91 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@remygirljonty) November 7, 2021

You can’t say candy man and not expect him to show up 🤣 — Criti (@Yo_Criti) November 7, 2021

As for Saweetie, it seems that she may be feeling some kind of romantic harmony with “Snowfall” actor Damson Idris … if Twitter gossip is to be believed.