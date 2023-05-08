Nick Cannon Dismisses 'Deadbeat Dad' Accusations: I Make $100 Million

Nick Cannon says he’s sick of people saying he can’t properly provide for his many kids.

The “All That” alum defended himself during an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Sunday, telling the paper he’s sick of being “villainized” for having 12 children with six different women.

Cannon said, “Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids.’ But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

Advertisement

The host of “The Masked Singer” shares twins with ex-wife and music icon Mariah Carey. He has three children with model Brittany Bell, three with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa, a son with model Bre Tiesi and a daughter with model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon and model Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son to brain cancer in 2021. They welcomed their daughter in December 2022.

Nick Cannon at Metropolitan Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021. Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Cannon dismissed speculation that he must be a hands-off father, telling the LA Times, “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title.”

Advertisement

He assured critics he was providing ample love and support for his big brood, estimating he made $100 million a year.

Cannon told the LA Times he earns over $20 million for “The Masked Singer” and more income from the weekday radio show “The Daily Cannon,” two sports bars and his Ncredible record label, in addition to his frequent TV and film appearances.

Still, Cannon said being available is the most important part of being a parent.