Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show

Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia just a day after performing in front of a huge crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

“OK, so I guess I’m not Superman,” the “Masked Singer” host posted Friday on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself in a hospital bed.

The father of 11 made a plug for self-care and told his fans he’d be fine.

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together" at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Prince Williams via Getty Images

“This is a great lesson to take care of YOU, or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” the comedian wrote. “Don’t trip, though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest, and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… it’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle.”

Cannon, who has lupus, is on his “Cannon Wild ’N Out” tour, a live version of his VH1 comedy and game show series of the same name.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold-out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room,” he said. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”