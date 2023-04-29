Nick Cannon Calls Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ Show ‘Toxic,’ Praises Cancellation

Nick Cannon recently pointed out what he considered apparently a blemish in the Smith family’s legacy.

The comedian, who most recently welcomed his 12th child, publicly celebrated the cancelation of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” series — which was scrapped along with Facebook Watch’s original programming — because he claimed “that toxic table” ruined the couple’s Hollywood “royalty” status.

“If there was no ‘Red Table Talk,’ then he wouldn’t have slapped the shit out of Chris Rock,” said Cannon during a segment of his “The Daily Cannon” radio show earlier this week. “…That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table.”

The “Wild ’n Out” host continued, “I don’t want to know all this shit about y’all.”

Cannon’s remarks echoed a sentiment seen across social media over the years that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, while successful as movie stars and beloved as a pair, were using the internet to fuel their vanity — by airing out their dirty laundry in public.

“I just want to mind my Black-owned business,” said Cannon. “I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that shit to y’all selves.”

“Too much honesty can get your ass slapped in the face,” Cannon said. “They made all them memes about my brother Will. They didn’t need to do that.”

Cannon himself has somewhat unorthodox notions about the traditional family unit, however. He most recently suggested that pop star Taylor Swift, if willing, would make for a great mother — and said he has “super sperm or something.”

“Red Table Talk,” which premiered in 2018, seemingly intended to mine the traumas and triumphs of public figures to combat stigmas around mental health, which Pinkett Smith recently told ET was “one of the biggest purposes” of the show.

She said it was created “for people to live in their humanity and not be shamed for it” she told the outlet. “And have an opportunity to heal, an opportunity to make amends, and an opportunity to share knowledge... from a difficult experience that we can all learn from.”