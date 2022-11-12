Nick Cannon Welcomes His 11th Child, With No. 12 On The Way

Nick Cannon welcomed a baby girl Friday, making him a father of 11 children, with one more on the way.

The “Masked Singer” host posted Saturday on Instagram about the birth of Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, sharing a photo of himself and Beautiful’s mother, DJ and model Abby De La Rosa, gazing adoringly at the baby.

“BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B!” he wrote. “Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!”

Cannon, 42, has become known for his sheer number of children:

In addition to Beautiful Zeppelin, he and De La Rosa have 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

He and ex-wife Mariah Carey share 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

He and model Brittany Bell share three children ― 5-year-old Golden, 1-year-old Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah, who was born in September.

He and model Bre Tiesi welcomed baby Legendary Love in July.

He and model LaNisha Cole had baby Onyx Ice in September.

Model Alyssa Scott announced earlier this month that she and Cannon were expecting a child. Scott and Cannon had a son named Zen in 2021 who died at the age of 5 months from a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon has had four children born since this photo was taken in May. Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images

De La Rosa discussed her unconventional relationship with Cannon in September, saying that they were in a polyamorous relationship and that the entertainer had brought a “freeing vibe” to her life.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids,” she said. “I’m excited for my kids to grow up and be like, ‘Mom and Dad, y’all did it your way. And I love that.’”

Abby De La Rosa in 2019. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cannon said back in May that he had a consultation for a vasectomy.