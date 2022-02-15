Nick Cannon Appears To Hint He's Missing Ex-Wife Mariah Carey In New Song 'Alone'

Nick Cannon appears to have been reflecting on his former relationship with Mariah Carey just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The actor and daytime TV show host released a new song, “Alone,” on Sunday. The song, which samples Carey’s own 1990 hit “Love Takes Time,” seemingly addresses Cannon’s feelings about his past marriage with the iconic singer, though he doesn’t mention her by name. (Listen to “Alone” below.)

The song is intended to be an “ode” to Carey and to Cannon’s feelings about her, according to a press release sent to People.

“I’ve been trying to keep my distance, keep my distance / I’ve been lying, I say I’m cool when I know I miss it,” Cannon sings on the track.

He also refers to a “new man” in his ex’s life, and says he’s chosen to “stay away.”

“But these memories, I cannot erase,” he sings.

Cannon and Carey wed in 2008, separated in 2014 and finalized their divorce two years later. They share 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Carey has been romantically linked to dancer Bryan Tanaka since 2016.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their children, Monroe and Moroccan, at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Cannon tweeted about the new song on Sunday.

“This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day... I had to come Raw from the heart on this one,” he wrote.

In “Alone,” Cannon sings that even though he wants his ex back, she’s “probably better where you at.”

“Cause I’m still running the streets,” he sings, referencing his growing family.

The actor, who hosts the daytime talk show “Nick Cannon,” announced earlier this month that he is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon is also a dad to son Golden, who turns 5 this month, and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, both of whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 8-month-old twins Zion and Zillion, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.