Nick Cannon Confesses He Mixed Up The Mother's Day Cards To The Moms Of His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon speaks on stage during the Future Superstar tour on March 18 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Nick Cannon had a lot to juggle this year for Mother’s Day, and it led to a bit of confusion.

On Monday, the comedian said on his radio show, “The Daily Cannon,” that he wrote personalized cards for the six mothers of his 12 children on the special day.

But the sweet gesture went awry after he accidentally mailed a card to one woman that was meant for another.

Advertisement

“I tried my best, I really did. I thought it would be really, really good” to “show people how you really feel ― write it down,” the “Wild ’n Out” host explained.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up,” he went on. “So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama.”

The star added that “if I would just got some generic shit that everybody else got, that wouldn’t have happened.”

Advertisement

Cannon, who shares children with Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, Alyssa Scott, LaNisha Cole and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, didn’t specify which of the women received the wrong card.

As it happens, De La Rosa is a co-host on “The Daily Cannon” with the father of 12. But it seems she wasn’t the one who received the wrong card, as she appeared stunned when Cannon explained the blunder, replying with a bewildered “Wow.” The pair share 2-year-old twins Zion and Zillion, and an infant daughter, Beautiful Zepplin.

Cannon also shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Carey; 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 2-year-old Powerful, and 4-month-old Rise with Bell; and 2-month-old Halo with Scott, as well as a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer in 2021 at the age of 5 months.

Cannon also shares 7-month-old Legendary with Tiesi and 4-month-old Onyx with Cole.

This isn’t the first time the sprawling nature of his family has landed the “Drumline” star in hot water.

Last month, Cannon was slammed on social media after he forgot to mention his daughter Onyx while naming all of his little ones during an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show.”

Advertisement

He later explained that the slip-up happened because Stern interrupted him as he was calling out his roster of children.