Nick Cannon Just Welcomed His 9th Child

Nick Cannon welcomed his ninth child this week, and he couldn’t be happier.

The “Masked Singer” host proudly announced the birth of a healthy baby girl in an Instagram post Wednesday. The image showed Cannon and LaNisha Cole, a former model from “The Price Is Right,” with their child at the hospital.

“Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON,” wrote Cannon. “Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities.”

Cannon’s family is already rather expansive. He welcomed a son named Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi in July. He also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, five-year-old Golden and 19-month-old Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell, and 15-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Zen, the 5-month-old son of Cannon and model Alyssa Scott, died from a brain tumor last year.

Cannon also has more children on the way. He is expecting children with both Bell and De La Rosa.

“I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue,” wrote Cannon in his Instagram post. “And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless of what anyone says…”

Cole shared glimpses of their baby on social media as well. She revealed in an Instagram story that she felt “blessed…to welcome Onyx Ice Cole Cannon into this world” and that “the joy I feel as a mother is something that has forever opened up my heart.”

Cannon told ET in 2021 he was going to “take a break from having kids” and that his therapist urged him to become celibate, and told E! News earlier this year that he was considering a vasectomy.

In his Instagram post, he alluded to past criticism over his having so many children.