Nick Cannon Is Ready To Get A Vasectomy: 'I Ain’t Looking to Populate the Earth Completely'

Nick Cannon is ready to close the curtains on his baby-making days.

Cannon, who has seven children with one on the way, took the leap and went to a vasectomy consultation, he told E! News on Tuesday.

The “Masked Singer” host famously ignited headlines last year for saying he fathered four of his children within a year “on purpose.”

Advertisement

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” the actor said on E! News’ “Daily Pop.” “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon’s fatherhood journey began when he welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011. The TV personality then expanded his family by fathering Golden and Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

He surprised fans again in 2021 after announcing he was anticipating another set of twins, named Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

Advertisement

Cannon’s son Zen, whom he had with Alyssa Scott in 2021, sadly died at 5 months old from brain cancer.

In January, the former “Wild ’N Out” star announced that he is expecting a baby boy with Bre Tiesi this year.

On “The Breakfast Club” radio show last year, the “Drumline” leading man said he doesn’t “subscribe” to monogamy.

After revealing the big news about the latest addition to his family, Cannon hilariously took shots at his critics in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

Next to a photo of his daughters rocking a pair of unsettled faces, he wrote: “The look my daughters give when they hear people gossiping about they daddy again,” along with a laughing emoji.

Last year, Cannon made headlines again when rapper Saweetie tweeted: “I want some babies,” prompting the entertainer to shoot his shot.

He responded with an eyebrow-raising tweet featuring a string of thirsty emojis, including, in order, the thinking emoji, a ninja, a laughing face emoji and then an emoji raising its hand.

Saweetie declined to respond to Cannon, but Twitter users could not stop joking about him hitting on Saweetie.

Advertisement

Saweetie logging off twitter rn.. pic.twitter.com/m2TchoqQ91 — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@remygirljonty) November 7, 2021

You can’t say candy man and not expect him to show up 🤣 — Criti (@Yo_Criti) November 7, 2021

The father of eight told E! News he believes his many children are “gifts” and help him find “peace.”