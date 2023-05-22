Nick Cannon Reveals Which Of His 12 Kids He Spends The Most Time With

Nick Cannon speaks on stage during the Future Superstar tour on March 18 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin via Getty Images

Nick Cannon hasn’t been one to shy away from discussing his life as a father of 12 children — and now, he’s opening up about which of his kids he’s around the most.

While recently appearing on ”The Jason Lee Podcast,” the comedian shared that his 8-month-old daughter Onyx Ice Cole is “probably the child I spend the most time with.”

Cannon welcomed the adorable baby girl with model LaNisha Cole back in September.

“I’m with her at least three times a week for the full day,” the 42-year-old explained to show host Jason Lee during the May 10 episode. “But I don’t put that out there in social media…it’s not for them.”

The “Wild ’n Out” host added that he and Cole “have a super strong understanding” and their “co-parenting operation is so solid.”

Sharing how he balances work life and fatherhood, he revealed that he has a nursery for Onyx connected to his office so he can “make sure that [he] can spend the most time with her.”

“If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays, my daughter is right next to me, whether I’m on set,” he said.

“Not against all my other kids, because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx,” Cannon, who is the father of 12 children with six women, clarified. “I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have [Onyx] as equal amount of time as she does.”

Cannon also shares 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey; 6-year-old Golden Sagon, 2-year-old Powerful, and 4-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; 7-month-old Legendary with Bre Tiesi and 2-month-old Halo with Alyssa Scott, as well as a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer in 2021 at the age of 5 months.