Nick Cannon Says Taylor Swift Would Make Great Partner For 13th Child

"Let’s go. That’s the one. I’m all in," the "Masked Singer" host told Howard Stern.
Marco Margaritoff

Trends Reporter

Nick Cannon believes pop superstar Taylor Swift would make an “amazing” mother for his 13th child.

While the “Masked Singer” host seemed to suggest a dozen was enough after the birth of his youngest in December, Cannon perked up on Monday when asked on “The Howard Stern Show” whether he’d reconsider if Swift was involved.

“Absolutely, I’m in,” Cannon told Stern. “Let’s go. That’s the one. I’m all in. First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. And what I do love about Taylor Swift is the fact that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music since a young girl. And she’s kinda like me.”

“Me and Taylor’s numbers is very similar, where we’re talking about being in these streets,” he continued. “So I think she would relate to me very well, based off of like, you’ve dated a lot of people the public eye. So have I. So we probably would really understand each other.”

Cannon already has a dozen kids with half as many women — including Mariah Carey and models Abby De La Rosa, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, LaNisha Cole and Alyssa Scott. Swift, meanwhile, just split with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Cannon has 12 children, while Swift has only recently split with her boyfriend of six years.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“You know, I know that Howard — you know my Spidey senses was tingling,” Cannon told Stern, who said it would be “fantastic” if Cannon and Swift had a child together.

“Me too,” Cannon said. “I think that would be amazing.”

Whether Swift has any interest in Cannon’s polyamorous lifestyle is unclear. De La Rosa, who shares 1-year-old twins with Cannon, recently revealed being “hypersensitive” to criticism about their relationship.

Cannon, meanwhile, still appears unsettled about adding to his offspring.

“Every time I answer this question, I can never answer it correctly,” he told Stern. “Because I don’t know. One time, they asked me on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ and I said, ‘I leave it in God’s hands,’ and then all these religious people got mad, ‘Don’t be bringing Jesus into this.’”

“I’m happy currently happy with, you know, my dozen that I got,” Cannon concluded.

Swift and Alwyn, who collaborated on “Folklore” and “Evermore” with her, broke up because of “differences in their personalities,” a source told People on Monday.

Swift hasn’t publicly responded to Cannon’s comments.

