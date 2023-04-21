Nick Cannon Floats Gross Theory About Why He Has So Many Kids

Nick Cannon in 2021. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

Nick Cannon just attributed a really gross superhero power to himself.

While appearing on Tuesday’s podcast episode of “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” the comedian and father of 12 said the reason why he has enough children to start a Justice League of his own is that his sperm has no kryptonite.

“I’m gonna be honest, I got some super sperm or something, ’cause I’ve practiced birth control and people still got pregnant,” he told Mandel. “But, to say that, I’m trying to be as responsible as I possibly can, learning lessons.”

“It’s hard to be responsible when you have super sperm,” Mendel teased.

Cannon didn’t elaborate on what he considers birth control, but the results of his superhuman ability — and the fact that he has children with six different women — has garnered more media attention in the past few years than his professional career.

It even scored him a gig in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin. In a 2022 ad, the two actors of multiple children cheekily make a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.”

Earlier in his conversation with Mendel, Cannon complained that there’s so much media attention around his personal life that outlets and social media users tend to twist his words to highlight the fact that he has a small army of children.

“It’s every day,” Cannon said. “They’re going to take something from this conversation here ... and it’ll be innocent. Then somebody will take that clip and then take something I said and flip it on its head.”