Nick Cannon Speaks Out After His Talk Show Got Canceled After A Season

Nick Cannon has addressed the news that his syndicated daytime talk show “Nick Cannon” is coming to an end after one season.

The talk show host discussed the cancellation with media personality Angela Yee before audience members and viewers at home during an episode of the show that aired on Thursday.

Advertisement

“This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is ‘business,’ and this is a business,” he said. “And as a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.”

He later added that the show was a “dream come true” before he praised the audience and production crew, calling them “the best working crew.”

“We laugh together, we cry together, we pray together, and like I always say, I’m here to do what I can and let God do what I can’t,” he said.

The “Nick Cannon” show will continue to air pretaped episodes until sometime in May, Variety reported.

Advertisement

Cannon, who also hosts the Fox series “The Masked Singer” and his long-running VH1 improv competition show “Wild ’N Out,” noted during Thursday’s episode, “There’s other opportunities and platforms where you can still see me do this each and every day.”