Nick Cannon — Soon-To-Be Dad Of 8 — Makes ‘Vasectomy’ Cocktail In Ad With Ryan Reynolds

Nick Cannon appears tired — yet self-aware — in a very funny Father’s Day ad for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

In the commercial, which was uploaded to Reynolds’ YouTube page Wednesday, Cannon shows viewers how to make a cocktail called “The Vasectomy.”

“Lord knows I need one,” he says in the ad. The former “America’s Got Talent” host announced this week that he is expecting to expand his brood of children (seven with at least one on the way) even more later this year.

Throughout the tutorial, Cannon appears to be exhausted — spilling ice and watching a bottle of tonic explode as he unscrews the cap.

This makes perfect sense because Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; a son, Golden, and daughter, Powerful Queen, with model Brittany Bell; son Zen, who died last year at age 5 months, with model Alyssa Scott; and twins Zion and Zillion, who were also born last year, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. (We got tired just listing all those children!)

In January, he announced that he is expecting his eighth child later this year with model Bre Tiesi. In a podcast interview released Tuesday, he implied even more children are on the way. “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year...” Cannon joked.

This may explain why Cannon deploys Reynolds’ trademark snark so effectively in the ad, talking about the different ingredients in the cocktail and how they relate to parenthood. As Cannon finishes adding the ingredients to the drink, he concludes with what is supposed to be 1.5 ounces of Aviation Gin but instead free-pours half the bottle into his glass.

“The world’s highest-rated gin for the highest-rated job … Dad,” Cannon says as the gin overflows from the glass.

Once the cocktail is topped with a garnish, Reynolds makes an appearance.

“I’ll take it from here, Nick,” Reynolds says, grabbing the cocktail. “I have three kids.”

Reynolds proceeds to chug the drink, while Cannon says in a matter-of-fact way: “I have eight.”