Nick Chubb's Knee Injury 'Is As Bad As You Can Imagine,' ESPN Says Correctly

Knees don’t bend that way.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an injury on “Monday Night Football” that was so gruesome, ESPN opted not to show it immediately afterward. But video of the play shared online revealed just how horrific it was.

“I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen,” ESPN announcer Joe Buck said as the crowd at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium gasped at the scoreboard replay.

“Yeah we’re not gonna show it,” analyst Troy Aikman added. “It’s as bad as you can imagine.”

Joe Buck: "I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen."



The groan from the Pittsburgh crowd probably tells us all we need to know. Chubb was carted off.



Minkah Fitzpatrick was also hurt on the play but was later seen on Pittsburgh's bench. pic.twitter.com/QGYMKzuFBy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2023

On a run from the Steelers’ 8-yard-line in the second quarter, Chubb was tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and his left knee completely gave way to the side.

He likely tore multiple ligaments, according to NFL.com.

This angle makes it painfully obvious how much damage was likely done but please don’t watch if you’re squeamish:

The Steelers beat the Browns, 26-22.