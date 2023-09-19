What's Hot

Nick Chubb's Knee Injury 'Is As Bad As You Can Imagine,' ESPN Says Correctly

Footage revealed the devastating moment of contact for the Browns star after the network didn't show it.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Knees don’t bend that way.

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered an injury on “Monday Night Football” that was so gruesome, ESPN opted not to show it immediately afterward. But video of the play shared online revealed just how horrific it was.

“I am told that the replay of Nick Chubb getting injured is not to be seen,” ESPN announcer Joe Buck said as the crowd at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium gasped at the scoreboard replay.

“Yeah we’re not gonna show it,” analyst Troy Aikman added. “It’s as bad as you can imagine.”

On a run from the Steelers’ 8-yard-line in the second quarter, Chubb was tackled by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and his left knee completely gave way to the side.

He likely tore multiple ligaments, according to NFL.com.

This angle makes it painfully obvious how much damage was likely done but please don’t watch if you’re squeamish:

The Steelers beat the Browns, 26-22.

The extreme nature of Chubb’s injury brought to mind broken legs suffered by Washington quarterback Alex Smith in 2018 and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann on “Monday Night Football” in 1985.

