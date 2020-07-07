Nick Cordero's Wife Posts Emotional Video About Their Love: 'I Was The Luckiest'

Amanda Kloots shared an emotional video Tuesday dedicated to her life with husband Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who died of coronavirus complications over the weekend.
The “Rock of Ages” actor died on Sunday morning after a more than three-month hospitalization due to COVID-19. He was 41 years old.
In a heartbreaking Instagram post about their five-year relationship, Kloots shared a video that looked back on her time with Cordero.
“Nick always said we were completely different people that normally would never be together,” the fitness influencer wrote in the caption. “We challenged each other and in doing so caused each other to grow and change. We pushed each other’s buttons in the best of ways. He would always look at me and say, ‘I’m the luckiest.’ Well darling, I was the luckiest to get to spend five years with you and to share a son that will always remind me of you.”
In the six-minute video, Kloots shared images and clips of her and Cordero over the years, ending with an adorable moment between Cordero and their infant son, Elvis.
Kloots had been using her social media presence to update fans on the status of her husband’s condition since she revealed he got sick on March 20. Cordero entered intensive care on March 31 and had a leg amputated shortly thereafter. He spent weeks in a medically induced coma, went into septic shock, had two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker.
Despite his waking up from the coma in May, by the end of June, Kloots shared that Cordero was “profoundly weak.”
In addition to the video she posted Tuesday, Kloots, who has remained optimistic and upbeat in updates about her husband, has been honoring his life in many other ways. She participated in a singalong to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” on Instagram Live on Monday; the singalongs had been happening daily at 3 p.m. in an effort to support Cordero during his illness.