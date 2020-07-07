Nick Cordero's Wife Posts Emotional Video About Their Love: 'I Was The Luckiest'

Amanda Kloots shared an emotional video Tuesday dedicated to her life with husband Nick Cordero, the Broadway star who died of coronavirus complications over the weekend.

The “Rock of Ages” actor died on Sunday morning after a more than three-month hospitalization due to COVID-19. He was 41 years old.

In a heartbreaking Instagram post about their five-year relationship, Kloots shared a video that looked back on her time with Cordero.