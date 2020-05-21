Actor Nick Cordero's Condition Goes 'Downhill' In COVID-19 Fight

“I know that this virus is not going to get him down,” she added. “It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today.”

Kloots didn’t detail the downturn. She said previously that Cordero remained on a ventilator for a lung infection that resulted from COVID-19.

Last week, Cordero awakened after weeks in a medically induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, prompting a celebration from Kloots, a former Radio City Rockette who shares a nearly year-old son with the Tony-nominated star of “Bullets Over Broadway.”

Cordero, 41, had his right leg amputated last month because of blood clots, and he has endured septic shock, two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis, and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker, his wife said.

In his stage career Cordero also appeared in “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” on Broadway.