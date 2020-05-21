Actor Nick Cordero's Condition Goes 'Downhill' In COVID-19 Fight

Broadway star Nick Cordero’s condition has worsened in his continuing struggle with the coronavirus, his wife said in a tearful message Wednesday.
“Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment, so I am asking again for all the prayers, mega-prayers, right now,” Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram video. (See it above.)
“I know that this virus is not going to get him down,” she added. “It’s not how his story ends, so just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today.”
Kloots didn’t detail the downturn. She said previously that Cordero remained on a ventilator for a lung infection that resulted from COVID-19.
Last week, Cordero awakened after weeks in a medically induced coma at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, prompting a celebration from Kloots, a former Radio City Rockette who shares a nearly year-old son with the Tony-nominated star of “Bullets Over Broadway.”
Cordero, 41, had his right leg amputated last month because of blood clots, and he has endured septic shock, two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis, and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker, his wife said.
In his stage career Cordero also appeared in “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” on Broadway.
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- 7 essential pieces of relationship advice for couples in quarantine
- What you need to know about face masks right now
- How to tell if you need to start doing online therapy
- Lost your job due to coronavirus? Here’s what you need to know.
- Parenting during the coronavirus crisis?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.