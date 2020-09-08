Amanda Kloots Honors Late Husband Nick Cordero With Touching Posthumous Duet

Nearly two months after Broadway actor Nick Cordero died from coronavirus complications, his wife Amanda Kloots posted an emotional video on Instagram for what would have been the couple’s third anniversary.
“Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!” Kloots, a fitness instructor and former actor, wrote on Sept. 3. “For your gift, I give you music ― the release of your song, Not Far Away. I think you’d love it and be very proud.”
The video accompanying the song, which contains vocals from Kloots and her late husband, shows photos from the pair’s wedding in New York City.
Kloots explained in an August post that the posthumous duet had originally been a song that Cordero had been working on before he got sick.
“I decided to write the other half to finish the lyrics and got to sing a song with Nick for THE FIRST TIME EVER!” Kloots wrote. “Even though we both sing, met in a Broadway show, we never sang together until this night. ... I decided then to release this song on our anniversary as the “something special” I’ve been trying to figure out. The something that will help me get through the day a little easier. To start the day celebrating him, his music, our love.”
Kloots wrote that her late husband “spent so much time recording, mixing and releasing music” ― a creative process that she had never fully understood until now.
“So in his honor, I recorded, learned something new and am now releasing this song. I think he’d be very proud of how it turned out!”
Cordero died on July 5 at age 41 after weeks in a medically induced coma and undergoing a leg amputation due to complications from COVID-19.
He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway,” and was known for roles in several Broadway shows, including “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress.”
Cordero also is survived by his 1-year-old son Elvis.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- How can you manage your anxiety as coronavirus restrictions lift?
- Here’s the latest on how long COVID-19 antibodies last.
- How will COVID-19 change your office?
- Laid off and lost your health insurance? You have options.
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- Find all our coronavirus coverage here.