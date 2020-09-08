Amanda Kloots Honors Late Husband Nick Cordero With Touching Posthumous Duet

Cordero died on July 5 at age 41 after weeks in a medically induced coma and undergoing a leg amputation due to complications from COVID-19.

He was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his performance in “Bullets Over Broadway,” and was known for roles in several Broadway shows, including “Rock of Ages” and “Waitress.”

Cordero also is survived by his 1-year-old son Elvis.