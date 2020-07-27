Nick Cordero's Son Elvis Says First Words And They're A Showstopper

Nick Cordero’s son Elvis just spoke his first words ― and the moment deserves an encore.

The 1-year-old child of the Broadway star, who died this month from coronavirus at age 41, says “right there” in a clip of him recognizing a picture of his pop on a photo lamp.

“Elvis said his first words today!!” Cordero’s wife, Amanda Kloots, wrote of the footage she posted to Instagram Sunday. “Listen closely! He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said ‘right there.’ He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing.”