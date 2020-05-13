Actor Nick Cordero Wakes From Coma In Coronavirus Ordeal

Coronavirus-stricken actor Nick Cordero, whose leg was amputated due to COVID-19 complications, has awakened after weeks in a medically induced coma, his wife said.

Amanda Kloots, a former Radio City Rockette who is married to the Tony-nominated star, reported the development Tuesday in an Instagram story with their 11-month-old son, Elvis.

“Nick, Dada, is awake Yay!,” she said in the clip, above.

“I asked the doctor today, ‘Can we say he’s awake?’” Kloots said, per NBC News. “He is awake. It’s just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes, closing his eyes, takes out, like, all of his energy.”

Cordero has been sedated since April 1 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. His right leg was removed last month because of blood clots, and he has endured septic shock, two “mini strokes,” kidney dialysis, and the insertion of a temporary pacemaker, Kloots reported previously.

While Cordero, 41, has begun to respond to commands and has pulled through like a “true superhero,” Kloots said his rehab will be arduous.

“It’s a very long road still … but we are in the beginning of recovery and him waking up,” Kloots said, per CBS News. “What a miracle.”

Cordero, the Tony-nominated star of “Bullets Over Broadway,” also appeared in “Waitress” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” on Broadway.

“This disease does not only effect old people,” Kloots warned. “This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES! ”