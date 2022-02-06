Nick Goepper is such a Cincinnati Bengals fanatic, he wore a team jersey during a slopestyle competition in January.

So imagine his anguish when he discovered the Winter Olympics qualifying round for slopestyle will conflict with his beloved team’s Super Bowl game against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13 at the Rams’ home stadium.

Goepper, who won bronze at the 2014 Games and silver in 2018, told USA Today he’s waging “an extremely terrible internal battle.”

Goepper grew up about 25 miles from the Bengals’ stadium and has never seen the team in the big game. He was born in 1994 and Cincinnati last played in the Super Bowl in 1989.

Nick Goepper celebrates his slopestyle silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Tim Clayton - Corbis via Getty Images

So how tight is time on the big day?

Goepper said a poor Bengals performance could influence his attitude if he tried to watch the first half.

“I think I’m going to opt out of paying attention to the game on qualification day and just praying that they win,” he said.