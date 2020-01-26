Yes, Nick Jonas Had Something In His Teeth During Grammys: 'I Eat My Greens'

Fans couldn’t help but call out Nick Jonas for having food in his teeth at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards and the singer fully embraced his dental faux pas.
On Sunday, Jonas appeared with siblings Joe and Kevin to perform their band’s ― the Jonas Brothers ― song “What A Man Gotta Do” at the award show. But many people on social media immediately noticed an unexpected guest at the performance.
Nestled between Jonas’ teeth and seen prominently when the camera panned over to him while he sang was an unidentifiable foodstuff. Fans were shook about it:
Shortly after he left the stage, Jonas ― clearly seeing the chatter about his dental state of affairs ― tweeted about what was happening in his mouth:
Oh Nick. Perhaps you should stuff your face with some salad after you perform for millions of people, but, hey, that’s just us.