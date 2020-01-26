Yes, Nick Jonas Had Something In His Teeth During Grammys: 'I Eat My Greens'

Fans couldn’t help but call out Nick Jonas for having food in his teeth at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards and the singer fully embraced his dental faux pas.

On Sunday, Jonas appeared with siblings Joe and Kevin to perform their band’s ― the Jonas Brothers ― song “What A Man Gotta Do” at the award show. But many people on social media immediately noticed an unexpected guest at the performance.

Nestled between Jonas’ teeth and seen prominently when the camera panned over to him while he sang was an unidentifiable foodstuff. Fans were shook about it:

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas’ teeth. — 🎃 (@hawaiinshits) January 27, 2020

99.9% sure nick jonas had food stuck in his teeth during that performance pic.twitter.com/ZEGanftHMy — 𝓳𝓮𝓷𝓷 (@jenntweets_) January 27, 2020

my favorite grammys outfit of the night is the food speck in nick jonas’ teeth — smoore (@sarahelmoore) January 27, 2020

nick jonas with spinach in his teeth is my favorite part of the whole show#GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/fPPlX1B5wP — Heather Wismer (@happykid) January 27, 2020

Y’all does Nick Jonas have cilantro in his teeth? Wth — Steven Thee Chichi (@ChichiATL) January 27, 2020

Is it me or does Nick Jonas have food in his teeth? #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/E3NzliOR03 — Amanda Jo (@AmandaJoDJ) January 27, 2020

IS THERE SOMETHING IN NICK JONAS’ TEETH? WHERES YO FRIEND DOUBLE CHECKING YOUR TEETH?



IM TELLING YA, GIRLS HELP GIRLS. NOBODY THERE FOR YOU HUN Y. — freckled bean (@EmmiHoot) January 27, 2020

Shortly after he left the stage, Jonas ― clearly seeing the chatter about his dental state of affairs ― tweeted about what was happening in his mouth:

And at least you all know I eat my greens. 🤪 — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) January 27, 2020

Oh Nick. Perhaps you should stuff your face with some salad after you perform for millions of people, but, hey, that’s just us.