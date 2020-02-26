Nick Jonas Reveals How 'Slight Hiccup' At Grammys Was Grosser Than First Thought

Nick Jonas opened up about the “slight hiccup” he had with a piece of food that was stuck in his teeth at last month’s Grammy Awards.

And it’s slightly grosser than fans might have thought.

Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!? pic.twitter.com/BKWREj4U3l — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) January 27, 2020

On Tuesday, the youngest Jonas Brothers member told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how, unbeknownst to him, he’d actually had a speck of spinach lodged between his teeth since breakfast ― so, for the entire day.

But no one told him, Jonas lightheartedly complained, until after his Grammys performance. One celebrity, he revealed, was very quick to point it out to him just minutes after he came off stage.

