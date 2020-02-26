ENTERTAINMENT

Nick Jonas Reveals How 'Slight Hiccup' At Grammys Was Grosser Than First Thought

The youngest Jonas Brothers member named the celebrity who was one of the first to mock him for having spinach stuck in his teeth.

Nick Jonas opened up about the “slight hiccup” he had with a piece of food that was stuck in his teeth at last month’s Grammy Awards.

And it’s slightly grosser than fans might have thought.

On Tuesday, the youngest Jonas Brothers member told “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how, unbeknownst to him, he’d actually had a speck of spinach lodged between his teeth since breakfast ― so, for the entire day.

But no one told him, Jonas lightheartedly complained, until after his Grammys performance. One celebrity, he revealed, was very quick to point it out to him just minutes after he came off stage.

