Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveal Their Baby’s Name

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are sharing the very sweet name they gave to their baby girl.

The couple, who announced they had a daughter via surrogate in January, confirmed to E! News that they named their first child together Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The famous pair did not reveal a meaning behind the name, but Malti is Sanskrit for “small fragrant flower” or “moonlight,” according to several online sources.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Although the couple asked “for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family” when they announced the arrival of their baby earlier this year, TMZ reported it obtained the birth certificate, which states the same name.