Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Are Finally Honeymooners One Month After Wedding

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are off on their honeymoon after a month of post-wedding crisscrossing around the globe.

The jet-setting couple tied the knot in lavish ceremonies in India last year and have been traveling since then to celebrate with friends and family.

Jonas and Chopra are now in the midst of a FOMO-worthy vacation somewhere in the Caribbean that the former boy bander reportedly arranged as a surprise for his new wife.

PUNIT PARANJPE via Getty Images Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together at a reception for their wedding in December.

″[Jonas] surprised Priyanka with the celebration,” an unnamed source told E! News. “She had no idea it was going to be the Caribbean and Nick is planning everything for the trip, it’s all a complete surprise to Priyanka. She knew it was a honeymoon trip but didn’t find out where they were going until they landed.”

And, of course, they are Instagramming along the way, sharing just enough social media snaps to keep all of us shivering our way through the winter months permanently jealous.

The 26-year-old singer first posted a quick video of himself and Chopra relaxing on a picturesque island locale as she enjoys a beach swing and he lovingly looks on.

@nickjonas/Instagram

@nickjonas/Instagram

Later in the evening, the two put on their vacation finest for a poolside snap looking very dapper and very much in love. The “Close” singer rocked a two-piece matching pale orange suit, while Chopra opted for a strapless floral number.

“Mr. & Mrs. Jonas,” he captioned the photo.

Since tying the knot in two ceremonies to represent their different cultures and faiths, the couple have made stops in England to visit brother Joe Jonas’ fiancée, “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, for a family-filled Christmas celebration.

Then, the group jetted off for a wintery getaway in Verbier, Switzerland, where the two couples and friends rang in the new year by hitting the slopes ― and some swigs from the shot ski.