Priyanka Chopra won’t have to be walking in a winter wonderland.

Husband Nick Jonas gave her a snowmobile for Christmas on Wednesday, and the “Quantico” star loved it. “My husband knows me so well,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you baby. I love you!”

Chopra’s multi-slide post included a photo of her posing on the present (which was decorated with a red ribbon), while Jonas looks on, admiring the machine.

She also posted a video of her driving the snowmobile, with her husband as a passenger. (Click the arrow in the Instagram post to see everything she shared.)

Jonas also posted a few snaps of the moment, captioned, “Nothing better than seeing her smile.”

The pair, who wed in early December 2018 and were celebrating their second holiday season as a married couple, also shared a lovey-dovey Christmas post.

According to another photo Chopra posted, they hosted quite the gathering. (And yes, that appears to be the German shepherd puppy Chopra gave Jonas for his birthday last month.)