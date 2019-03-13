Nick Jonas Got Priyanka Chopra An Extravagant Present After 'Sucker' Reached No. 1

Why show your love with a box of chocolates when you can buy a Maybach? Such is the question that only the rich and famous like Nick Jonas can ask.

The youngest member of the Jonas Brothers bought his wife, Priyanka Chopra, a Maybach in celebration of the band’s song “Sucker” reaching No. 1 on the charts.

“When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !!” wrote Chopra on Instagram, revealing that the car’s name is Extra Chopra Jonas and that Jonas is the “best husband ever.”

Chopra appears in the video for “Sucker” alongside Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, the partners of Kevin and Joe Jonas, respectively. It features the three women bopping around England’s decadent Hatfield House, Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home, while wearing extravagant clothing and offers viewers some sexy shots of the couples.

Nick Jonas and Chopra have shown plenty of love for “Sucker,” with each featuring the song prominently on their Instagram highlights.