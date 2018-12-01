Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Share First Photos From Wedding Weekend

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have wed in the first of two ceremonies as part of their wedding weekend in Jodhpur, India, Vogue reported.

The “Quantico” actress and pop star had a Christian ceremony Saturday at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace, officiated by Jonas’ father, according to Vogue. The ceremony follows days of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities.

On Instagram, both Chopra and Jonas shared photos capturing a traditional Mehendi (also spelled Mehndi) ceremony, a pre-wedding celebration where henna designs are applied to a bride.

“One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures,” the couple both wrote on Instagram.

“And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi,” the post continued.

A Hindu ceremony will reportedly take place on Sunday.

Chopra and Jonas held their roka engagement ceremony in the actress’ native India in August.

“It was such an incredible coming-together of two really ancient cultures and religions,” Chopra said of the traditional Hindu ceremony in an interview for her cover story with Vogue earlier this year.

The couple added in the Instagram post that they’ve made their pre-wedding celebrations their “own.”