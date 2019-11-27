Nick Jonas Getting A Puppy From Priyanka Chopra Is The Best Wakeup Call

Nick Jonas is a sucker for surprises, especially one involving a puppy!

The singer woke up Tuesday to a German shepherd pawing him and licking his face ― a gift from Priyanka Chopra before their one-year wedding anniversary Dec. 1.

“I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on,” Jonas wrote with an Instagram clip of the pooch prodding him to rise and shine.