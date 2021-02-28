'SNL' Host Nick Jonas Assures Brother They're Still A Band, Then Debuts His Own 'Spaceman'

The band broke up in 2013, thanks to Nick. Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas eventually got back together in 2019, and soon released their fifth album, “Happiness Begins.” Nick’s solo album, “Spaceman,” is due out March 12.

Jonas has been the musical guest on the program (sometimes with his brothers) eight times. This was his first time hosting.

Jonas added music to the monologue, leading Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong and Beck Bennett to sing “Drink With Me,” a twist on the nostalgic song of camaraderie from “Le Miserables.” Jonas starred as Marius in the “Les Mis” concert cast in London in 2011 for the 25th anniversary of the play.

Check out the monologue in the video up top — and the debut performance of “Spaceman” here: