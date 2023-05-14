Nick Jonas Posts Sweet Tribute To Priyanka Chopra For Mother's Day

Nick Jonas is honoring Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the sweetest shoutout on Mother’s Day.

“Happy Mother’s Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM’s world every day,” Jonas wrote on Instagram alongside a cozy photo and video of the actor and their 15-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

The pair, who are 10 years apart in age, first connected after he slid a private message to Chopra on Twitter. The lovebirds got engaged in July 2018, and tied the knot just months later in December. They welcomed Malti via surrogate in January 2022.

Last year, the happy couple shared their first public photo of Malti nearly four months after her birth. In the cute picture, posted on their Instagram pages, Priyanka holds their baby close to her chest as Nick stares affectionately at the infant.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” the 40-year-old wrote on her post. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Malti was born prematurely and delivered an entire trimester before she was due. Chopra told British Vogue that the newborn was fragile and “smaller than my hand,” and needed to be taken to a neonatal intensive care unit in Los Angeles, California, for three months.

The Jonas Brothers singer shared his own touching statement on his page, writing, “I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”

He added: “I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”