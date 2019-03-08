It seems that Nick Jonas’ elaborate storybook wedding to actress Priyanka Chropra had one major drawback.

Or at least according to Jonas.

On Thursday, the “Jealous” singer and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, joined James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” to promote the fact that they’re back together after their beloved boy band broke up six years ago.

During the segment, which involved a lie detector test, Corden asked the Jonas Brothers some hard-hitting questions. He aimed one directly at Nick Jonas and his highly publicized wedding to Chopra, which involved two lavish ceremonies.

“Was there a point during your many weddings that you thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings?’” Corden asked — to which Jonas responded both honestly and with a whole lot of humor.

“Yes … It was when I looked at the bill,” he said before busting out laughing.

The Late Late Show with James Corden

But that wasn’t the only juicy detail revealed during the segment. The Jonas Brothers also discussed their famous purity rings, which all three brothers wore during the height of their fame. The boys grew up in church and their father was a pastor, so they wore the rings as a promise that they would abstain from sex until they found the right person — and were endlessly mocked for doing it.

Joe Jonas explained to Corden that their rings were never supposed to be a thing and they never planned on talking about them publicly.

“Of course, you have three young boys wearing rings on their fingers, and everyone’s like, ‘Are they married already? What’s going on here?’” Joe Jonas said.

“We were in an interview one day, and the guy asked about them, and we said ‘We don’t want to talk about them.’ He was like, ‘I’m just going to say you’re in a cult’. … We were scared to death, it was one of our first interviews.”

So the brothers admitted they were purity rings.

“The next thing you know, it’s the Jonas Brothers ... and their purity rings,” he continued. “That was what people ran with forever, that was the running joke.”

The brothers all eventually decided to ditch the rings. That is, of course, after one of them did it first.