Nick Jonas' 'One Year Love' Note to Priyanka Chopra Will Melt Your Heart

Isn’t it romantic?

Nick Jonas marked the one-year anniversary that he and Priyanka Chopra saw “Beauty and the Beast” with friends, sparking a romance and marriage.

In an Instagram over the weekend, Jonas posted a recent photo of the two on a balcony at the Cannes Film Festival. He got magnificently mushy in the caption.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends,” he wrote. “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

In her own Instagram post the “Isn’t It Romantic” star called singer Jonas “the best husband ever” and wished him a “happy one year love.” Posing with “fave” Mariah Carey after Jonas apparently arranged for her to see the pop diva in concert, Chopra gushed how even though they were apart, he was so thoughtful to make sure she had a good time. Awww.

The two were married in Hindu and Christian ceremonies in December.

We can’t wait to see what they write to each other on that one-anniversary.