Nick Kyrgios Does Really Weird Thing (Even For Him) And It Costs Him A Point At U.S. Open

Nick Kyrgios never ceases to perplex ― and his upset victory over top seed Daniil Medvedev was no exception on Sunday at the U.S. Open. (Watch the video below.)

The Australian tennis star cost himself a point with a move that former player and longtime coach Brad Gilbert tweeted, “I have never seen that before.”

Advertisement

Kyrgios already made news at the year’s final grand slam for yelling at his own box to cheer more and complaining of marijuana smell to the chair umpire.

This time he grabbed attention for hitting a ball on Medvedev’s side of the court and slamming it away. Medvedev had stabbed at a volley that floated out on his own side when Kyrgios bizarrely ran over to put the ball away before it bounced.

“Are you allowed to do that?” one announcer asked.

Nope. Kyrgios lost the point, squandering a sure-fire opportunity to reach a break point against Medvedev in the third set. He lost the game but still won the set en route to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory to reach the quarterfinals. He made it interesting.

well this was... odd pic.twitter.com/zl94yPmGwL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022