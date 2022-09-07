Nick Kyrgios' U.S. Open Run Ends In Violent Outburst

This wasn’t the smashing success Nick Kyrgios had in mind at the U.S. Open. (Watch the video below.)

The Australian tennis star violently slammed two rackets to pieces after his five-set quarterfinal loss to Karen Khachanov on Tuesday.

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF — Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

Advertisement

Kyrgios destroying his equipment produced this pearl from one observer: “Nick makes John McEnroe look like a choir boy.”

Nick Kyrgios smashes his racket after his defeat at the U.S. Open. Quality Sport Images via Getty Images

The No. 23 seed, still in search of his first Grand Slam title, hurled another racket to the court during the match.

Advertisement

Kyrgios later gave props to his opponent. “I’m obviously devastated,” he said, per the New York Post. “But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He’s a warrior.”

It was an eventful tournament for Kyrgios, who often finds himself at the center of controversy.

His exit match on Tuesday also featured a bit of weirdness: Two fans were ejected for a haircut stunt.