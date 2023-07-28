Nick Kyrgios' Massive Back Tattoo Makes Ben Affleck's Look Like Child's Play

Nick Kyrgios, the tennis bad boy whose serve has been clocked at 143 mph, really put his back into a venture off the court. (Watch the video below.)

The Australian star this week showed a video of the new Pokemon tattoo that covers his entire back ― and the veritable army of artists it took to finish the epic tableau.

Some fans show their love for the franchise by buying the trading cards and playing “Pokemon Go” or “Pokemon Unite.” But Kyrgios went the extreme and permanent route.

“POKÉMON GANG 4 LIFE 👑 HAD TO COOK UP SOMETHING CRAZY!!!! APPRECIATE YOU MY BROTHER,” he wrote, tagging the Los Angeles-based Ganga Tattoo.

The same studio also inked up Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis, ESPN reported.

Charizard, Blastoise, Gyarados, Dragonite, Snorlax and other characters grace Kyrgios’ artwork.

Kyrgios, now ranked 35th in the world after reaching as high as No. 13 several years ago, has had time on his hands. The seven-time tournament singles champion on the tour has played just one match in 2023.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist withdrew from the 2023 Grand Slam event after tearing a wrist ligament following recovery from knee surgery.

The 28-year-old is known for his outbursts, but now he has a formidable back tat to make another kind of statement.