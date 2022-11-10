Nick Lachey Makes Dig At Jessica Simpson At The ‘Love Is Blind’ Reunion

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson. Taylor Hill via Getty Images/Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Leave it up to a guy who was in a boy band called 98 Degrees — named after the average human body temperature — to deliver a pretty mild, albeit tacky, burn.

Lachey’s dig against the “With You” singer occurred after cast members Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed finished up an update on their relationship. The two married on the dating reality series, making it Reed’s first marriage and Bolton’s second. Reed was speaking about how “content” the two were with their romance when Lachey made his jab.

“It’s always better the second time around,” Lachey said to Bolton, then bumped his fist.

“Love is Blind” co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey at the Season 3 reunion. Sara MallySara Mally/Netflix

Lachey did this while sitting beside his second wife and “Love is Blind” co-host, Vanessa Lachey, who he married in 2011.

Nick Lachey and Simpson were a high-profile “it couple” while they were married from 2002 to 2006. The two co-starred on the popular MTV reality show “Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica” for most of their marriage.

Nick Lachey began dating Vanessa Lachey, then-Vanessa Minnillo, shortly after his divorce. The two got close when Vanessa starred in the video for Nick Lachey’s 2006 single “What’s Left of Me” — a song that was inspired by his divorce from Simpson.

Simpson has also spoken unkindly of Nick Lachey.