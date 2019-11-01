On “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday, singer Nick Lachey had some popcorn to spill on his one and only date with Kim Kardashian.

They went to see “The Da Vinci Code” in 2006 ― and there was intrigue.

Lachey, the former boy-bander from 98 Degrees, was 32 and already a reality star from the MTV “Newlyweds” show with first wife Jessica Simpson. Kardashian was 25 and apparently already savvy in the art of generating publicity.

“She left about halfway through and went to the bathroom ... and shockingly there were 25 paparazzi when we left the theater,” Lachey recalled to host Andy Cohen.

“I think there were other things in play on our little rendezvous,” he said.

Lachey said Kardashian “couldn’t have been a nicer girl,” but they never went out again.

Lachey, now a 45-year-old father of three, has told a version of this story before, but good gossip never gets old.

Watch the clip above.