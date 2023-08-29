Vanessa Lachey Chokes Up Talking About 'S**t' She Went Through For Husband Nick

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vanessa Lachey got emotional talking about her relationship with husband Nick Lachey ― as she revealed just what it’s taken for the couple to become “unstoppable.”

“Nick and I have been together for 16 years and we know each other,” Vanessa Lachey said on a recent episode of the reality show “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” which she and her husband both host.

“Married for 11,” she added. “But, it’s so funny that for some reason we don’t learn more about each other until we’re in, like, a therapy session.”

She tearily told the contestants in front of her, “We do not need to go into this, but it messes with your relationship.”

“And the reason why I’m choking up is because I’ve had to get through so much shit to be the best woman for him,” the former “TRL” host said. “Every issue we had, every issue I brought up...And to find that person, that I can trust and that can carry me through, is what made us unstoppable.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey visit People Now on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Jim Spellman via Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey added that it was “so freeing” to be able to tell a partner everything “and them still be there to pick you up. It’s really beautiful.”

“And if they don’t, which I’ve had other guys who know that, and they’re not the guy I married,” she said.

Both of the Lacheys have been candid over the years about the ups and downs they’ve experienced in their relationship together.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Vanessa Lachey told Us Weekly the two had their “highest highs and our lowest lows as a couple” during the lockdowns in 2020.

“It’s forced us to communicate better,” she said, later adding that the quarantine made them “have to reprioritize.”

“I mean, we’ve been together for 14 years, married for nine and we still put our family first,” she said. “I need different things now than I did 14 years ago. And he does as well.”